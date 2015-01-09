* Investment firms and state bank to sell 90 pct stake

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 9 Slovenia's state-owned investment companies SDH and PDP and state bank DUTB, which holds bad debt from commercial lenders, have signed a deal to jointly sell their 91.58 percent stake in national airline Adria Airways, SDH said on Friday.

Unlisted Adria Airways is one of 15 companies that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013, three of which have been sold so far.

SDH gave no further details on the sale of Adria, which ended 2013 with a net loss of 2.9 million euros ($3.4 million). Figures for 2014 have yet to be released.

Analysts view privatisation as one of key steps towards Slovenia's long-term financial stability after the country narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013.

However, an opposition centre-left party, The United Left, earlier on Friday called for a special session of parliamentary's board of finance and monetary policy, claiming that privatisation should be put on hold until public consensus is reached over which companies should be sold.

The centre-left government of Prime Minister Miro Cerar says that privatisation will continue as planned and hopes to sell telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia and the country's second-largest bank, Nova KBM, in the first quarter of this year.

Privatisation helped to produce strong gains on the Ljubljana bourse last year, with the blue-chip SBI index up by 19.6 percent in 2014.

In December 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans and avoid an international bailout. ($1 = 0.8463 euros)

