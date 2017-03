LJUBLJANA, July 1 Slovenia is seeking expressions of interest in the purchase of 91.58 percent of state-owned national air carrier Adria Airways, state investment company SDH, which is coordinating the privatisation, said on Wednesday.

Adria carried 1.1 million passengers in 2014 and regularly flies to 30 destinations in Europe, SDH said in a statement. In March Slovenia appointed consultancy KPMG to advise on the Adria sale.

Adria is one of 15 companies that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013, five of which have since been sold. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)