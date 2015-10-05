LJUBLJANA Oct 5 The Slovenian state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the government's privatisation programme, said several parties had shown interest in buying state-owned air carrier Adria Airways.

The government plans to sell 91.6 percent of the carrier.

"The bids will be examined with care while the sale process will continue," SDH said in a statement on Monday, giving no further details.

In July, Slovenia announced that it was seeking expressions of interest in the purchase of Adria Airways, one of 15 firms earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Six of those firms have been sold so far. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)