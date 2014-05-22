LJUBLJANA May 22 Slovenia expects binding bids
for a 75.5 percent stake in its largest airport Aerodrom
Ljubljana in July, state investment fund SOD said on
Thursday.
Aerodrom Ljubljana is among the 15 companies the government
earmarked for sale last May to boost budget income and improve
corporate governance.
SOD is coordinating the sale of the airport, which has a
market capitalisation of about 76 million euros ($104 million),
and said that some investors who had sent in non-binding bids
have been invited to make binding bids.
It gave no further details but said the sale process is
continuing "according to plan", supporting the government's
assertion that privatisation will continue despite the
resignation this month of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek after
she lost a battle for leadership of the Positive Slovenia party.
A general election is expected in July or September.
($1 = 0.7318 Euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)