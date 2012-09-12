LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 Slovenia has received more than 10 non-binding bids for the sale of 74.87 percent of Adria Airways, part of Janez Jansa's conservative government plan to sell off state assets to raise funds.

The AUKN agency, which manages all state holdings, confirmed the bidders' interest to Reuters on Wednesday but declined to give any details or say when the sale might be completed.

The stake is being sold by the state and four banks, which jointly control 99.87 percent of Adria.

The banks are Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria, Italy's Unicredit and private lender Abanka which together hold 27.94 percent of Adria.

The conservative government, which took power in February, is struggling to reassure the markets that Slovenia will be able to stabilise its public finances and overhaul the banks, burdened by growing bad loans.

It has pledged to speed up privatisations this year and cut the budget deficit to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product from 6.4 percent in 2011.