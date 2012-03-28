LJUBLJANA, March 28 French engineering group
Alstom could stop the building of a new 600 MW coal power plant
TES 6 on May 20 unless the Slovenian government provides project
financing guarantees by then, the plant's operator
Termoelektrarna Sostanj, said on Wednesday.
"Under an appendix to the contract, which was made in
November 2011, Alstom can stop the execution of the project if
state guarantees are not provided by May 20," TES said in a
statement sent to Reuters.
Alstom gave no immediate comment.
The construction of the power plant, worth about 1.3 billion
euros ($1.7 billion), started in February this year and TES said
the costs of halting the project would amount to between 100 and
300 million euros.
Slovenia signed an agreement with Alstom to provide
technical equipment for the plant in 2008.
The plant has already secured loans worth 750 million euros
from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, but the government has delayed
providing its guarantees because of concerns over high costs.
Furthermore, environmentalists, who strongly oppose a new
plant that would use fossil fuels, have threatened to force a
referendum on the issue if the government provided the state
guarantees.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
