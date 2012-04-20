* Controversial project is subject of several probes
* Alstom says it did not receive any competitor information
By Marja Novak and Elena Berton
LJUBLJANA/PARIS, April 20 Slovenia has taken a
step toward providing government loan guarantees that would
enable completion of a controversial 1.3 billion euro ($1.7
billion) power plant upgrade awarded four years ago to French
engineering company Alstom.
The Slovenian parliament in a preliminary vote, by a margin
of 47 to 9, on Thursday backed a law that would allow the
government to provide a guarantee for a 550 million euro
European Investment Bank (EIB) loan for the project.
The law will come into force if the parliament supports the
coal-fired plant in the next two debates, expected in May.
The chief executive of Slovenian state-owned electric
utility Termoelektrarna Sostanj (TES), which awarded the
contract to Alstom, told Reuters he was confident the project
would receive the loan.
"We hope that the parliament will confirm the law on the
guarantees in the coming month, which would enable us to
complete procedures that are necessary to start using the EIB
loan by July 31," Simon Tot said in a phone interview.
The project involves the construction of a new 600 megawatt
unit to replace four of the existing units of a coal-fired plant
in Sostanj, northern Slovenia.
According to TES, the plant will account for one third of
Slovenia's power production and reduce the country's dependency
on energy imports.
The troubled course of the upgrade project shows some of the
pitfalls faced by companies that rely on large public sector
contracts when doing business in fast-growing emerging markets.
The deal has secured 750 million euros in loans from the EIB
and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, but
the government has delayed providing the necessary guarantees
for the EIB loan because of concerns over high costs.
Alstom already started work on the upgrade in February, but
it could halt the project and receive up to 300 million euros in
compensation if the government does not provide the financing
guarantees by May 20.
'HIGH RISK'
The project is also the subject of several investigations of
possible irregularities.
A February report by Slovenia's Commission for the
Prevention of Corruption found that the plant upgrade had been
"designed and implemented non-transparently, lacks supervision
and is burdened with political and lobbying influences".
The February report also warned of a potential conflict of
interests, noting that a member of the technical commission
appointed by TES worked for an energy engineering company that
was partly owned by SOL Intercontinental, which acts as a
distributor for Alstom in Slovenia.
According to the report, this indirect link raises concerns
that Alstom could have obtained information on competing offers,
a possibility also under investigation by the Slovenian police
and the country's National Office of Investigation.
A spokeswoman for Alstom said the company did not obtain
information on competitors' offers.
"Regardless of whether such a risk arose, Alstom confirms
that it did not receive any privileged competitor information,"
she said.
Tot said TES had put in place a new management team
unconnected to the allegations.
"Since TES got new management in November 2010, we undertook
a number of measures to prevent irregularities and lead the
project as transparently and economically as possible," Tot
said, adding that TES had explained to the EBRD the actions it
has taken to prevent corruption.
EBRD, EIB
The EBRD said on Wednesday, it was looking into the
allegations. The bank said it needed to see the government
guarantees before unblocking further funds from its 200 million
euro loan.
"At this stage we remain committed to the project," an EBRD
spokeswoman said.
The EIB, which has agreed to lend 550 million euros for the
project, is carrying out its own investigation following
complaints of irregularities in the award of the Sostanj
contract, a spokesman told Reuters.
The new unit, due to be ready in 2015, will use Alstom's
so-called supercritical generators, which reduce emissions by
generating the same amount of electricity from 30 percent less
coal.
But environmental groups have opposed the construction of
the new plant, saying that it would swallow up the country's
entire carbon budget by 2050. They have threatened to force a
referendum on the issue if the government provides the state
guarantees.
($1 = 0.7609 euros)
(editing by Jane Baird)