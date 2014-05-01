LONDON May 1 The success of Slovenia's bad
bank, which is paying about 1.6 billion euros ($2.22 billion) to
buy troubled loans from the country's embattled banks, depends
on improving its public image, its management said in an annual
report.
The Banks Asset Management Company (BAMC) is charged with
cleansing Slovenia's largely state-owned banks of their troubled
loans, so they can become healthy enough to support the local
economy through lending and attract private owners.
Late last year the crisis in Slovenia's banks was so acute
that it almost pushed the country into a sovereign bailout, but
ultimately Slovenia could bear the 4.8 billion euros cost of
rescuing its banks without international help.
The head of the bad bank, Chris Gwilliam, said on March 17
that the agency was not yet ready to begin selling loans as it
was still taking assets across from the banks and assessing
their values.
"In Slovenia, there remains considerable scepticism about
the concept of an asset management company and whether or not
BAMC adds value," the BAMC said in its annual report published
in Ljubljana on April 30. "There are also many uninformed and
unrealistic expectations."
The BAMC went on to say that conflicts of interest should be
expected in restructuring the kind of problematic assets the
agency has taken on, and that it was not surprising that the
agency was subject to constant unfavourable media comments.
"BAMC's positioning in public opinion and media will have to
be improved to enable the company to carry out its objectives
effectively," the agency added. "Therefore, it is a priority for
BAMC to work towards a much improved profile in the media so
that BAMC will be viewed and evaluated on its actions and
results."
The agency recorded a loss of around 80 million euros for
2013, when just under 900 million euros of loans had been
transferred across. The loss mainly came from the cost of
financing the asset purchases from the banks. The original value
of the loans the BAMC took over was about 4.5 billion euros, so
they can be sold at a considerable discount without losing the
agency money.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
(Reporting By Laura Noonan, additional reporting by Matt
Robinson in Kiev; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)