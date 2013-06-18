LJUBLJANA, June 18 Slovenia's newly-established 'bad bank' may issue a first bond in July, having begun the process of ring-fencing some 3.3 billion euros in non-performing loans held by state lenders, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Andrej Sircelj, president of the management board of The Company for Management of Bank Claims (DUTB), declined to provide details of the bond issue. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)