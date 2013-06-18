BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
* Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, June 18 Slovenia's newly-established 'bad bank' may issue a first bond in July, having begun the process of ring-fencing some 3.3 billion euros in non-performing loans held by state lenders, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Andrej Sircelj, president of the management board of The Company for Management of Bank Claims (DUTB), declined to provide details of the bond issue. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Proposed 2016 dividend for share class Rolinco of 0.60 euro ($0.6346) (previous year 0.60 euro) Source text: http://bit.ly/2mwUfgL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9455 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.