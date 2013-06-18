BRIEF-Compagnie du Bois Sauvage FY net result group share falls to 31.4 million euros
* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015
LJUBLJANA, June 18 The first transfer of bad debt from Slovenia's ailing state lenders will be completed by the end of June, the head of the country's newly-established 'bad bank' said on Tuesday.
Andrej Sircelj, president of the management board of The Company for Management of Bank Claims, told a news conference the process of transferring bad loans from Slovenia's biggest lender, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, was already under way.
Slovenia plans to ring-fence 3.3 billion euros of bad debt from its biggest state-controlled banks, which are nursing the lion's share of some 7 billion euros in non-performing loans and are at the centre of speculation that the euro zone state may have to seek an international bailout. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Seoul metal holdings co ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in chicago rivet & machine co as of feb 23 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mtSa4C Further company coverage: