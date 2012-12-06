By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Dec 6 Slovenia believes it can save
its troubled banks and avoid a bailout even if it does not
enforce a law to set up a bad bank, but acknowledges it would
have to seek help next year if that plan fails, its finance
minister said on Thursday.
The introduction of a law to set up a bad bank to allow
Slovenia's banks to transfer non-performing loans to a state
company has been stalled by a trade union demand for a
referendum.
"There are several options of solving the problem (of bad
loans) which we will consider ... but we believe the law is the
most efficient and the fastest solution. I hope we'll solve the
situation in the banks fast enough to avoid a bailout," Finance
Minister Janez Sustersic told Reuters in an interview.
"If not, we would have to ask for help ... which could
happen in the middle of the next year."
The amount of bad loans held by local banks, mostly
state-owned, has been rising steadily since the economy
plummeted in 2009. Non-performing loans reached 6.7 billion
euros ($8.70 billion) at the end of September, equalling 19
percent of GDP.
Sustersic said he expected the Constitutional Court to rule
by the end of this year to reject a trade union's demand for a
referendum on a "bad bank" and enable the enforcement of the
law.
The trade union for the chemical, non-metal and rubber
industries is demanding the referendum, claiming the law would
lead to the swift and non-transparent sale of state banks.
In October Slovenia issued its first sovereign bond in 19
months, averting a bailout for at least six months but the
country has to repay about 2 billion euros of debt in the middle
of 2013. That has raised market concern that it might have to
follow euro zone peers Greece, Portugal and Ireland and seek an
international bailout.
PRIVATISATION PUSH
Sustersic said the government wanted to sell state-owned
banks and other state assets, possibly as early as next year.
The government is considering selling telecoms operator
Telekom Slovenije, insurer Zavarovalnica Triglav
and fuel retailer Petrol. All three dominate
the local market.
Unlike most other former communist states, Slovenia has kept
a large number of companies in state hands, particularly in the
banking, insurance and energy sectors.
The country of 2 million people, which joined the euro zone
in 2007, was badly hit by the global crisis as its export-driven
economy shrank in the face of dwindling demand, a lack of fresh
loans and strained public finances.
In the past two weeks it also faced violent street protests
against budget cuts and corruption in local and state
governments which spread across most of the country.
Sustersic said he expected the protests to calm down after
political parties put on a united front, allowing parliament to
pass important legislation recently.
On Tuesday parliament approved a long-delayed pension reform
without a single vote against it. The reform raises the
retirement age to 65 from 58.
Last year a similar reform drafted by the previous
centre-left government was rejected at a referendum demanded by
trade unions. This led to the fall of the government and an
early election that brought to power the conservative government
of Prime Minister Janez Jansa.
On Thursday parliament passed budget plans for 2013 and 2014
which are designed to bring the budget deficit down to 3 percent
of GDP the EU's official limit, from 4.2 percent seen this year.
However, Sustersic cautioned that the 2013 gap could end up
above this target, depending upon how much money the government
will have to spend for state guarantees and capital hikes to
compensate for bad loans in state-owned banks.
"Regarding the size of bad loans we could need state
guarantees for bad loans of up to 10 percent of GDP and capital
hikes of up to 3 percent of GDP ... which would raise the budget
deficit and debt in the year when we clean up the banks'
portfolios," he said.
"We will be able to get most of these resources back in the
medium term."
The country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) said
last week it might need another 375 million euros to increase
its capital strength after receiving a state injection of 381
million euros in July.
($1 = 0.7700 euros)
