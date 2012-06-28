By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 28 Euro member Slovenia has no
plans to ask for an international bailout for its troubled banks
but can't entirely rule out such a move in the future, Finance
Minister Janez Sustersic said on Thursday.
Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country on Wednesday to
seek a bailout. Like Spain, it was forced to seek help because
its banks need recapitalising.
"We are not thinking about asking for any help," Sustersic
told a news conference a day after the government and Belgian
banking and insurance group KBC agreed to inject 381
million euros ($475 million) of fresh capital in Slovenia's
largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB).
"I'm sure that NLB will not need help if economic conditions
develop in a normal way," Sustersic said but added that a lot
depended on domestic and international environment.
Sustersic said due diligence in NLB should be completed in
the coming days.
KBC will this week buy new NLB shares worth 61 million euros
and increase its stake in the bank to 33.9 percent from 25
percent at present, while the government will buy NLB's issue of
contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds for 320 million euros.
In this way NLB, which is majority state-owned, will raise
its Core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent from 6 percent, as
required by the European Banking Authority.
However, Slovenia's second and third largest banks,
state-owned NKBM and privately owned Abanka
Vipa, also need capital hikes this year, jointly worth
some 115 million euros, to meet tougher capital requirements.
Sustersic said Slovenia's budget deficit would widen by 0.8
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) if the country were
forced to convert NLB's CoCo bond into the bank's capital, which
would happen if NLB's capital ratio fell below 7 percent.
However, he hoped to find a strategic investor for the bank
by the end of the year, reducing the government stake in NLB to
25 percent from 52.6 percent after this week's capital hike.
Prime Minister Janez Jansa's centre-right government hopes
to bring the budget deficit to below 3 percent of GDP in 2013
from an expected 3.5 percent this year through severe budget
cuts. The deficit soared to 6.4 percent in 2011.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
