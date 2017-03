LJUBLJANA Oct 7 A Slovenian government minister said it would be sensible for the country to seek aid from the ESM bailout fund if its banking system needs more new capital than estimated, a news agency reported.

According to the STA agency, Interior Minister Gregor Virant told reporters on Monday that European Stability Mechanism aid could be the cheapest way to overhaul local banks, which are nursing an estimated 7.9 billion euros ($10.7 billion) of bad loans.