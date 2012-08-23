ZAGREB Aug 23 At least two people were killed and 18 injured when a hot-air balloon carrying foreign and local tourists caught fire and came down near the Slovenian capital Ljubljana on Thursday, the police said.

The official STA news agency said the police believe the death toll could be higher, but gave no further details. The injured include six children, news website 24ur reported.

It posted a short video clip showing a police helicopter hovering above a cornfield at Ig, a suburb just outside Ljubljana, where the balloon hit the ground at 8 a.m..

Police had cordoned off the field and were searching the area, 24ur said.

STA said the balloon had requested permission to land about 15 minutes before it crashed.

"We do not know what caused the accident and the investigation is ongoing," a Ljubljana police spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)