LJUBLJANA, April 11 Loans with repayment delays of 90 days or more in Slovenian banks fell to 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion), or 5.3 percent of all loans in February from 5.5 percent in December, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It added that banks had joint net profit of 74 million euros in the first two months of the year, up from 71 million in the same period of 2016. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)