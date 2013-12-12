LJUBLJANA Dec 12 Slovenia has not yet sold a 1 billion euro bond it created on Wednesday to help fund the recapitalisation of its banks, finance minister Uros Cufer said on Thursday.

Cufer initially said the bond had been issued on Wednesday, but later clarified that it had been created and would be sold. It is being issued to help fund the 3 billion euros Slovenia has pledged to pump into its three largest banks immediately.