UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LJUBLJANA Dec 12 Slovenia has not yet sold a 1 billion euro bond it created on Wednesday to help fund the recapitalisation of its banks, finance minister Uros Cufer said on Thursday.
Cufer initially said the bond had been issued on Wednesday, but later clarified that it had been created and would be sold. It is being issued to help fund the 3 billion euros Slovenia has pledged to pump into its three largest banks immediately.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts