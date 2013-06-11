PRAGUE, June 11 Slovenia's government will pump
900 million euros into the country's largest banks by the end of
June as part of its efforts to steady public finances, Prime
Minister Alenka Bratusek said in a newspaper interview on
Tuesday.
It plans to transfer 3.3 billion euros of non-performing
loans - about half the amount burdening the mostly state-owned
banking sector - to a bad bank by the end of the month.
It will also recapitalise the country's three largest banks,
in which state ownership and a mix of political cronyism and
poor management has led to steep losses, before selling the
second largest lender Nova KBM .
The bad debts are worth about 20 percent of the small
economy's output, raising fears it might have to follow a clutch
of other euro zone countries in seeking a bailout.
"The estimate from the National Bank of Slovenia - the
government does not have its own - is that 900 million euros
will be needed. The European Commission estimates it
differently," Bratusek was quoted as saying by Czech daily
Hospodarske Noviny.
"By the end of June we will recapitalise the banks according
to the estimate of the National bank of Slovenia. And if more
resources are needed after that, we will provide them."
Last month, central bank Governor Marko Kranjec said demands
from the European Commission that Slovenia hire external
advisers to review its banks could delay the transfer of bad
debts to the bad bank.
Bratusek's government plans to start selling 15 state-owned
companies in September. Along with Nova KBM, it aims to auction
off telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, Ljubljana
airport and flag carrier Adria Airways.
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey; Editing by John Stonestreet)