BRIEF-Yext anticipates IPO price will be between $8-$10/shr
* Anticipate that IPO price of common stock will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - SEC filing
LJUBLJANA Dec 10 Slovenia still has too many banks and the management of some financial institutions is questionable, central bank governor Bosjan Jazbec said on Thursday.
"We believe that there are too many banks in Slovenia and the management of some banks is under question," Jazbec, who also sit on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, told a news conference.
He said non-performing loans remain the biggest risk for the banking sector. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* To propose dividend of 65 euro cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)