By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Dec 10 Slovenia still has too many banks and the quality of the management of its financial institutions must improve, central bank governor Bosjan Jazbec said on Thursday.

"We believe that there are too many banks in Slovenia and the management of some banks is under question," Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, told a news conference. He did not name individual banks.

Non-performing loans remain the biggest risk for the banking sector and are also the main factor that are slowing down credit and economic growth, added Jazbec.

"It is of key importance to enhance management of non-performing loans," Jazbec said, adding that was necessary to avoid possible need for further state aid to banks.

The central bank said last month non-performing loans make up some 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) or 20 percent of all loans.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans.

There are signs of a reshaping of the Slovenian banking industry.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Slovenian unit for an undisclosed sum to Biser Bidco, run by an affiliate of U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management.

Apollo also bought 80 percent of Slovenia's second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) in June.

Since the bank overhaul in 2013 corporate lending in Slovenia has been falling while the economy managed to return to growth in 2014, mainly on account of exports. The central bank in October forecast 2015 GDP growth at 2.6 percent, down from 3 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Keith Weir)