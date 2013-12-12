UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LJUBLJANA Dec 12 Slovenia's banks need 4.8 billion euros extra capital, of which 3 billion will go to the top three state banks from government funds and bonds, the government said on Thursday.
The figures are within a range the euro zone member has said previously it can afford without seeking an international bailout. The government gave five smaller banks until June to raise 1.6 billion euros in private capital.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts