LJUBLJANA, Sept 20 Slovenia's banking system is weak and trust in the system is limited, Finance Minister Uros Cufer told parliament on Friday.

Slovenia's banks are crippled by 7.5 billion euros of bad loans - more than a fifth of national output - and speculation is rife that the country may become the next euro zone member to seek international financial assistance in the coming months.

(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Taylor; editing by Patrick Graham)