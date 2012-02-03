LJUBLJANA Feb 3 Slovenian banks took
almost 1 billion euros in additional funds from the European
Central Bank in December but will hold onto the funds to deal
with obligations this year, keeping business and consumers
starved of credit, a government report said on Friday.
"The liabilities of the Slovenian banks to the Eurosystem
rose by 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) in December," the
government's macroeconomic institute said in its regular monthly
report, adding the ECB December offer of 3-year loans had eased
liquidity pressures in the euro zone member.
"We cannot expect a significant increase in their credit
activity as banks deposited most of those funds at the ECB and
are keeping them to repay some 4 billion euros of liabilities
that will mature in 2012," the institute said.
Local companies have been complaining for years that it was
difficult to get long-term loans. In December, companies paid
back to banks some 560 million euros more than they received
from them in new loans, the institute said.
Slovenia has been badly hit by the global crisis due to its
dependency on exports and its economy contracted by 8 percent in
2009. After a mild recovery in 2010, latest figures show another
recession was possible as the economy contracted by 0.5 percent
in the third quarter of 2011.
Conservative Janez Jansa has pledged to take steps to ease
the credit crunch and boost the economy once his new cabinet is
confirmed by parliament next week.
Jansa will replace Social Democrat Borut Pahor, whose
government was ousted by parliament in September after
squabbling within the coalition that undermined any effort to
push through reforms tio support the economy.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Patrick Graham)