LJUBLJANA Feb 7 Losses at banks in Slovenia will be even higher than estimated a month ago, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In a statement the Bank of Slovenia said it expected banks to make a total net loss of 356 million euros ($465.6 million), having last month estimated a figure of 200 million.

In 2010 banks made losses of 98.1 million but since then provisions for bad loans have soared. The central bank said lenders had raised provisions for non-performing loans by 35.4 percent last year to 1.1 billion euros and urged them to increase their capital and consolidate.

It added it expected bank losses and bad loans to increase further in 2012 due to deteriorating local and external economic conditions.

Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova KBM, which have both said they would end 2011 in a loss.

The two control more than 40 percent of the market, while France's Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and a number of Austrian banks are also present.

The Bank of Slovenia also said the December ECB offer of three-year loans to the euro zone banks had enabled Slovenian banks to retain "adequate liquidity".

A government report said last week Slovenian banks had taken almost 1 billion euros in additional funds from the ECB in December but would hold onto the funds to deal with obligations this year, keeping business and consumers starved of credit.

The central bank also said Slovenia's inflation could be pushed below 2 percent this year from an annual rate of 2.1 percent in 2011 amid low economic activity but added there was still a need to control price pressures, particularly in the public service sector. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)