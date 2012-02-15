By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Feb 15 The head of Slovenia's
second largest bank Nova KBM resigned on
Wednesday only weeks after his predecessor stepped down,
suggesting further cracks in the management of the country's
largely state-owned sector.
Andrej Plos, who temporarily took over in January, resigned
in order to speed up the appointment of new management for the
full five-year term, Nova KBM said. Plos replaced Matjaz
Kovacic, who had been at the helm since 2005 and resigned in
December for personal reasons.
The head of the largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB),
Bozo Jasovic, also resigned in December after the bank owners
failed to agree on whether to allow NLB to sell its stake in
food retailer Mercator as a means to cut debts.
Both banks are majority owned by the state and controlled
by state agency AUKN. Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by
local state-owned banks.
The Bank of Slovenia governor Marko Kranjec has urged the
government to improve the poor management of state banks, with
NLB and NKBM both ending 2011 with a loss.
Kranjec said in January overall bank losses were likely to
widen further in 2012 due to a rise in non-performing loans.
"For the state banks, the problems are conflicts between the
supervisory boards and the management teams. The cooperation
between those bodies is very unhealthy," Kranjec told a
conference on Slovenian banks on Monday.
The state controls 51 percent of NKBM and has 55 percent in
NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC
owns 25 percent. According to the European Banking Authority,
NLB needs a capital hike of 320 million euros ($420 million) by
the end of June to strengthen its balance sheet.
AUKN gave no immediate comment to Plos's resignation.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)