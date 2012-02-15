LJUBLJANA Feb 15 The head of Slovenia's second largest bank Nova KBM resigned on Wednesday only weeks after his predecessor stepped down, suggesting further cracks in the management of the country's largely state-owned sector.

Andrej Plos, who temporarily took over in January, resigned in order to speed up the appointment of new management for the full five-year term, Nova KBM said. Plos replaced Matjaz Kovacic, who had been at the helm since 2005 and resigned in December for personal reasons.

The head of the largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Bozo Jasovic, also resigned in December after the bank owners failed to agree on whether to allow NLB to sell its stake in food retailer Mercator as a means to cut debts.

Both banks are majority owned by the state and controlled by state agency AUKN. Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by local state-owned banks.

The Bank of Slovenia governor Marko Kranjec has urged the government to improve the poor management of state banks, with NLB and NKBM both ending 2011 with a loss.

Kranjec said in January overall bank losses were likely to widen further in 2012 due to a rise in non-performing loans.

"For the state banks, the problems are conflicts between the supervisory boards and the management teams. The cooperation between those bodies is very unhealthy," Kranjec told a conference on Slovenian banks on Monday.

The state controls 51 percent of NKBM and has 55 percent in NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 25 percent. According to the European Banking Authority, NLB needs a capital hike of 320 million euros ($420 million) by the end of June to strengthen its balance sheet.

AUKN gave no immediate comment to Plos's resignation. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)