(Adds details, c.bank forecast, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 2 Results of external stress tests of No. 1 Slovenian lender Nova Ljubljanksa Banka (NLB), designed to verify the extent of its bad loans, are expected in mid-July, the finance ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry said consultants Oliver Wyman were doing the tests, which the European Commission in May told Slovenia must be done before bad loans are transferred to a new "bad bank" - a key part of the country's efforts to avoid needing a bailout.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 7 billion euros of bad loans, equal to 20 percent of the state's economic output. Analysts fear external audit may show the size of bad loans is even higher than the official figure, compiled by the central bank with help from the banks themselves.

The government plans to transfer 3.3 billion euros of bad loans to its bad bank with banks getting 1.1 billion euros of state-guaranteed bonds in exchange. NLB alone, which is more than 90 percent state-owned, said in May it planned to transfer 1.3 billion euros of bad loans in this way.

Slovenia had wanted the first of these loan transfers to take place by the end of June, but the audit requirement has held things up.

Earlier on Tuesday the central bank said Slovenia's economy will not return to growth until 2015, and then only if the euro zone member overhauls its banking system and global economic conditions improve.

The country's second- and third-largest banks respectively, Nova KBM and Abanka will also be subject to audits, but the ministry's written answers to questions did not say when these would be done or by whom.

Export-oriented Slovenia, with a population of only two million, was badly hit by the global crisis and is struggling with a new recession amid poor export demand and a fall in domestic spending caused by budget cuts.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Stephen Nisbet)