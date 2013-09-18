BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
ZAGREB, Sept 18 Slovenia is unlikely to transfer the first bad loans to a 'bad bank' in October but "by the end of the year", Finance Minister Uros Cufer told Reuters, signalling a slight delay in the key part of the country's efforts to avoid a bailout.
"I do not believe any transfer will take place in October. I hope they will take place by the end of year," Cufer said on Wednesday.
Local banks, struggling with 7.5 billion euros of bad loans worth more than one-fifth of national output, are the target of speculation that Slovenia may follow other troubled euro zone members and seek an international bailout in the coming months. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Toby Chopra)
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.