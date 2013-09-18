(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Sept 18 Slovenia may start
transferring the non-performing loans crippling its banking
sector to a 'bad bank' by the end of the year, Finance Minister
Uros Cufer told Reuters, marking another delay in a crucial part
of it efforts to avoid a bailout.
The country's lenders are struggling with 7.5 billion euros
($10 billion) of bad loans - more than a fifth of national
output - and speculation is rife that Slovenia may become the
next euro zone member to seek international financial assistance
in the coming months.
"I do not believe any transfer will take place in October. I
hope they will take place by the end of year," Cufer said on
Wednesday, adding the country would still be able to avoid a
bailout in spite of the delay.
Cufer said he expected the bad loans would be transferred to
the bad bank in one package, in line with the preferences of the
European Commission. The country had earlier planned to first
transfer toxic assets from the largest lender, state-owned Nova
Ljubljanska Banka, and later from other troubled banks.
In August the central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec said he
expected the first transfer to take place in October.
Slovenia initially planned to start transfers in June but
has been forced to wait for an external audit prompted by EU
fears that the small euro zone country has underestimated the
size of the problem.
In August, the central bank extended external stress tests
to 10 banks accounting for about 75 percent of the country's
banking sector, and said results were due by late November or
early December.
Earlier this month, the central bank started "controlled
liquidation" of two of the smallest lenders in the nation of 2
million - privately owned Probanka and Factor Banka - because of
their liquidity problems. The state has guaranteed repayment to
all their depositors.
Slovenia bought some time in May when it issued two bonds in
the joint value of $3.5 billion but will have to tap the markets
again no later than the first quarter of 2014 before a 5-year,
1.5 billion euro bond expires on April 2.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak, Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Hugh Lawson)