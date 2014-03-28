* Bad debts may rise further - Jazbec
* 11 billion euro total includes debts moved to 'bad bank'
* Slow judicial process deterring investors
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, March 28 Bad loans in Slovenian banks
have risen since the government pumped money into the troubled
lenders in December, central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec was
quoted as saying.
Non-performing loans at local banks total some 11 billion
euros ($15 billion) and might rise further, Jazbec said in an
interview to be published in the Saturday edition of daily
newspaper Delo.
The euro zone country narrowly avoided an international
bailout in December by injecting 3.3 billion euros into the
banks itself. Bad loans, accumulated through years of reckless
lending, stood at some 8 billion euros in November, before the
bank overhaul.
The government has started moving toxic loans to the "bad
bank" - the state-owned Company for Management of Bank Claims
(DUTB) - a process the largest banks should complete by May.
Jazbec said the 11 billion figure included bad loans already
transferred to the bad bank, but struck a note of caution:
"Unless we soon ensure higher economic growth and debt
restructuring in companies, the ratio of bad loans in banks will
increase."
The government expects the economy to grow 0.5 percent in
2014, boosted by higher exports, after two years of recession.
Jazbec also urged the government to improve the local
judiciary's efficiency to help attract foreign investors.
"Slovenian courts need more than 1,200 days to solve an
economic dispute. Unless we change (that) ... we will remain
unattractive for foreign investors."
On Monday, Jazbec said there was no investor interest in
state-owned Banka Celje, which the government will have to
recapitalise with 160 million euros unless a buyer is found by
April 25.
Slovenia was the fastest-growing euro zone member in 2007,
when it joined the bloc. But its export-oriented economy has yet
to recover from the global crisis in 2009.
It declared independence from communist Yugoslavia in 1991
but successive governments have resisted selling state companies
and the government still controls about 50 percent of the
economy.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Ruth Pitchford)