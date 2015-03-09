By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, March 9
LJUBLJANA, March 9 Slovenia, whose banks nearly
collapsed in 2013, will establish a bank rescue fund by the end
of March to cover any bank capital shortfalls discovered by the
central bank in the future, the Bank of Slovenia said on Monday.
The central bank will set up the fund, which will remain
operational until the end of 2024. Local banks will be required
to pay 1.3 percent of all state-guaranteed deposits they hold
into the fund. This would amount to some 200 million euros
($217.12 million).
The banks will also have to hold liquid investments worth 1
percent of state-guaranteed deposits, or some 154 million euros,
that have to be made available to the rescue fund if needed.
Slovenia's government had to pour some 3.5 billion euros of
its own money into local banks, most of which are state-owned,
in 2013 and 2014 to prevent them from collapsing under a large
amount of bad loans. This helped the country to avoid an
international bailout.
Earlier this month, a small local bank, Gorenjska Banka,
announced a potential capital shortfall of 58 million euros
which has to be covered by the end of 2015, according to a
decision from the Bank of Slovenia.
Gorenjska said it would seek a strategic investor and would
not need state help.
Other banks in the country have not reported any immediate
capital needs this year but bad loans remain high. They stood at
4.4 billion euros at the end of 2014, accounting for 11.9
percent of all loans, according to the Bank of Slovenia figures.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Jane Merriman)