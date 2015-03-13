LJUBLJANA, March 13 Slovenian banks have no
liquidity problems at present, 15 months after they were rescued
by the state, central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec told
Slovenia's parliament on Friday.
The government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into
local banks in December 2013 to stop them collapsing under bad
loans, narrowly avoiding an international bailout.
Asked by parliamentarians whether any local banks, which are
mostly state-owned, will need a future capital injection, Jazbec
said: "I can only say that at the moment all Slovenian banks
fulfill capital requirements and that none of them has any
liquidity problems."
Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB governing council, once
again denied that central bank mishandled data when preparing
the bank rescue, telling parliamentarians there were no
irregularities in the process that erased some 600 million euros
of subordinated bonds and the shares of about 101,300 investors.
Rebuffing calls from some lawmakers to keep most banks in
state hands, Jazbec said the government had promised to
gradually sell its stakes under the rescue deal approved by the
European Commission.
The government at present controls about 60 percent of the
local banking sector but hopes to sell the second largest bank,
Nova KBM (NKBM), in the coming weeks. NKBM was among the banks
rescued by the state in 2013.
The Bank of Slovenia aims to establish a bank rescue fund by
the end of March to limit the state's exposure in any future
crisis.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)