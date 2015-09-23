LJUBLJANA, Sept 23 Slovenian banks have high liquidity, Bank of Slovenia Governor and ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday, two years after the country's banks almost collapsed under a large amount of bad loans.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros of its own money into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing. In this way the country also managed to avoid an international bailout.

"Banks are extremely liquid at this moment and could extend (more) loans but many companies which are asking for new loans are not viable for credit mainly due to (yet unpaid) debt taken in the past," Jazbec told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Bank corporate credit activity has been falling strongly over the past years and loans to companies in July, the last data available, were down by 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

Jazbec was unable to say when credit activity will pick up but suggested that a private "bad bank" could be set up to restructure bad loans of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In 2013, Slovenia set up a state bad bank, the Bank Asset Management Company, which took over a large part of sizeable bad loans from local banks.

At present bad loans in local banks still represent about 11.1 percent of all loans, down from 11.9 at the end of 2014, and Jazbec said over 70 percent of those loans are claims against small and medium-sized companies.

"Repairing the balance sheets of both the banking sector and the corporate sector is essential for unlocking credit growth," he said.

(Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)