* Bad loans at 2.9 billion euros

* Banks had joint net profit of 71 million euros in Jan-Feb (Adds comment by central bank, more details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 12 The amount of loans at Slovenian banks with repayment delayed by 90 days or more fell to 2.9 billion euros or 8.5 percent of all loans in February from 9.7 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

The central bank also said banks had a joint net profit of 70.9 million euros in the first two months of the year compared with a profit of 52 million euros in the same period of 2015.

Figures showed the decrease in bad loans was mainly a result of the liquidation of two small local banks, Probanka and Factor banka, a process which started in 2013 and was completed in February.

Bad loans at local banks, which represented almost a fifth of all loans in 2013, nearly pushed the country into an international bailout that year.

The government poured more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing, avoiding a bailout.

"Although the sentiment in the Slovenian economy fell at the start of the year the available data shows continuation of solid economic growth," the bank said in a statement after its regular board meeting.

Slovenia managed to return to growth in 2014 and in October last year the central bank forecast Slovenia's GDP growth in 2016 at 1.9 percent versus a growth of 2.9 percent in 2015. The bank is expected to revise its forecast later in April.

The bank also said a reduction of general government deficit by 0.6 percent of GDP this year, as required by the European Commission, "could have a negative influence on the growth of domestic consumption", particularly since state investment is expected to fall due to lower inflow of European funds.

Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Friday he was already in talks with the European Commission regarding the government's plan to keep deficit unchanged at 2.2 percent of GDP this year after a strong deficit cut in 2015 when it fell to 2.2 percent from 4.9 percent in 2014 due to spending cuts and higher tax income. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)