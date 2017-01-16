LJUBLJANA Jan 16 Slovenia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it was looking at "various possibilities" for the privatisation of the country's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), but denied it had asked the EU for a five-year extension of the sale deadline.

Daily newspaper Finance reported on Monday that the Finance Ministry would ask the European Commission next week to allow Slovenia to delay the sale of NLB, scheduled for this year, for five years.

It said Slovenia would instead offer to bring forward the privatisation of the country's third-largest bank, Abanka, to this year instead of by the end of July 2019.

Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman will meet European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager later in January to discuss legal issues regarding the sale of NLB, the Finance Ministry said, but gave no further details.

"In line with obligations given to the European Commission, the sale of NLB is planned by the end of 2017.... We have not filed an official request to extend this deadline but we are assessing various possibilities," the ministry said in a statement in response to questions from Reuters.

NLB is by far the largest of about 30 Slovenian state firms due to be fully or partially privatised over 2016 and 2017. The government planned to sell 75 percent of the shares in an initial public offering.

The European Commission ordered Slovenia to privatise NLB and Abanka in 2013 in exchange for allowing it to rescue the banks that almost collapsed under heavy bad loans.

The previous Slovenian government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, including NLB and Abanka, that year to enable the country to avoid an international bailout.

Last July, the euro zone member postponed investment roadshows for the NLB sale because of increased market volatility linked to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Two months later, it postponed the sale until 2017, saying no decision on timing would be made before the bank released annual results, expected in March.

In December, NLB reported a group net profit of 91.5 million euros ($96.9 million) in the first nine months of 2016, up 18 percent on the same period in the previous year. ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Adrian Croft)