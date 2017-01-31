LJUBLJANA Jan 31 Bad loans at Slovenian banks, with repayment delayed by 90 days or more, rose to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) or 6.5 percent of all loans in November from 6.3 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.

It also said banks' combined net profit rose to 344.8 million euros in the first eleven months of the year versus 209.6 million in the same period of 2015.

