LJUBLJANA, March 19 Slovenian banks had joint
net profit of 38.8 million euros ($42 million) in January, down
from 43.5 million euros in the same month of 2016, the Bank of
Slovenia said in a report on its website which showed profit was
down partly due to lower interest rate income.
It said the amount of bank loans, whose repayment has been
delayed by 90 days or more, kept steady at 1.9 billion euros in
January or 5.8 percent of all loans, unchanged from December.
The central bank said earlier in March the amount of
non-performing loans was higher when using European Banking
Authority methodology, reaching 8.2 percent of all loans in
December. No comparable figure for January was given.
Banks' joint balance sheet assets fell by 2.3 percent
year-on-year in January to 36.9 billion euros while the total
amount of loans fell by 4.2 percent in the same period, with
loans to non-financial firms down by 1.1 percent and loans to
households up by 5.3 percent.
The previous Slovenian government had to pour more than 3
billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them
collapsing under a large amount of bad loans which then
represented about a fifth of all loans. In that way the country
managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout.
Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the
government controls about 45 percent of the banking sector.
The rest are owned by foreign banks and investors, including
US investment firm Apollo Global Management, France's
bank Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and
Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's Sberbank and
Austria's Sparkasse and Addiko Bank.
($1 = 0.9310 euros)
