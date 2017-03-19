(Adds details, background)

LJUBLJANA, March 19 Slovenian banks had joint net profit of 38.8 million euros ($42 million) in January, down from 43.5 million euros in the same month of 2016, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on its website which showed profit was down partly due to lower interest rate income.

It said the amount of bank loans, whose repayment has been delayed by 90 days or more, kept steady at 1.9 billion euros in January or 5.8 percent of all loans, unchanged from December.

The central bank said earlier in March the amount of non-performing loans was higher when using European Banking Authority methodology, reaching 8.2 percent of all loans in December. No comparable figure for January was given.

Banks' joint balance sheet assets fell by 2.3 percent year-on-year in January to 36.9 billion euros while the total amount of loans fell by 4.2 percent in the same period, with loans to non-financial firms down by 1.1 percent and loans to households up by 5.3 percent.

The previous Slovenian government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them collapsing under a large amount of bad loans which then represented about a fifth of all loans. In that way the country managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the government controls about 45 percent of the banking sector.

The rest are owned by foreign banks and investors, including US investment firm Apollo Global Management, France's bank Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's Sberbank and Austria's Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. ($1 = 0.9310 euros)