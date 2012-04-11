By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 11 Slovenia's government should
not dip into state funds deposited in its domestic banks to
tackle its budget deficit because such a measure would reduce
already thin liquidity, the head of the government's
macroeconomic institute said on Wednesday.
"Slovenia's (state) deposits in banks would be sufficient to
cover the budget deficit this year but a withdrawal of the
deposits is not possible without negative consequences for the
banking sector's liquidity," Bostjan Vasle, director of the
Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development, told a news
conference.
Slovenia hopes to cut its budget deficit to around 3.5
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 6.4
percent in 2011. It has said it plans to achieve that goal by
pushing through austerity measures such as cutting public sector
wages.
On Friday, Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said the
government did not plan to draw down its cash deposits as part
of its budget reduction campaign and still hoped to issue two
bonds this year.
But according to Vasle, the government was last week forced
to postpone a sovereign bond issue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.96
billion), intended to finance the deficit, because the yield
being demanded had reached at least 5 percent.
If the bond market remains unattractive, the government may
consider dipping into its state deposits.
Sustersic said the government had several billion euros on
deposit, while the central government budget deficit is expected
to amount to about 1.1 billion euros this year.
But Vasle said drawing down the funds would squeeze already
thin liquidity, adding that the European Central Bank's cheap
loans to euro zone banks had not improved liquidity as banks
across the euro zone had deposited most of the money back at the
ECB.
Euro-member Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by
state-owned banks while France's Societe General,
Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and a
number of Austrian banks are also present.
The sector, burdened by non-performing loans to local firms,
is expected to end 2012 with a loss for the third year running.
The Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec said it should be
less than the loss of 356 million euros the sector posted last
year however.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
