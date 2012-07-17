LJUBLJANA, July 17 Slovenia's banks face pressure on their loan books and balance sheets but all of them are adequately capitalised, the central bank said on Tuesday, moving to allay concerns that the country might need a bailout.

"All banks are meeting the capital adequacy demands, although with difficulty due to higher risks which reflect the economic situation," the Bank of Slovenia said in a statement after a board meeting.

It did not specify individual banks' capital ratios.

A weakening economy and a struggling banking sector have fuelled speculation that export-dependent Slovenia might soon become the sixth euro zone state to require international aid, prompting a flurry of denials from policymakers.

Finance Minister Janez Sustersic reiterated his denial of the rumours on Friday, but markets remain unconvinced.

Credit default swaps on the country's five-year debt - a measure of the likelihood of default - remained on an upward trajectory on Tuesday, rising 1.6 percent to 420.8 basis points, according to Markit data.

The central bank said bank lending activity, which has been gradually falling for several years, dipped further in May, mainly on account of fewer loans given by large domestic banks to the non-financial sector, giving no further details.

Meanwhile, provisions for non-performing loans continued to rise, notably at the large domestic banks that control more than half of the Slovenian banking sector.

Last month the government's macroeconomic institute said non-performing loans reached 6 billion euros ($7.34 billion) or 11.8 percent of all loans at the end of March.

The government was earlier this month forced to inject 381 million euros in the country's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, to raise its Core Tier 1 capital ratio from 6 to 9 percent, in line with European Banking Authority standards.

The country's second and third largest banks, state-owned Nova KBM and partly state-owned Abanka Vipa, also said they will need fresh capital this year. According to the local media they might jointly need some 150 million euros.

($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)