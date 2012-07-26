* Banks shackled with 6 bln euros in bad loans
* Burden could force Slovenia to seek bailout
* Culture of lending to people, firms with political links
* Biggest bank may need 500 mln euros by end-2013
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA When he took control of his country's
biggest bank in 2009, Drasko Veselinovic expected a rough ride.
He knew Slovenia's state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB)
was facing difficulty as the country's boom years began grinding
to a halt.
But what he did not expect was the same politicians who
berated him in public to be privately asking for secret favours.
Some "would strongly criticise me in the media", he told
Reuters, "and on the very same day they would press one of my
colleagues on the management board for a loan for a certain
company".
In the years when Slovenia was booming, and the success of
this tiny ex-Communist Alpine state was seen as little short of
a miracle, NLB seemed to epitomise what had gone right.
Now, as Slovenia joins the list of euro zone countries
facing a possible bailout, the bank's tale seems to sum up not
only what went wrong here, but the toxic mix of politics and
finance that has bedevilled the banking system across Europe.
NLB denies giving loans based on political connections.
Green and mountainous in its 8,000 square miles between
Italy and Austria, Slovenia had been a trailblazer for the rest
of the former Yugoslavia and eastern Europe.
When the country of 2 million people joined Europe's single
currency in 2007, its economy was the union's fastest growing,
driven by exports of Renault cars, household appliances and
pharmaceuticals.
It even ran a balanced budget and was the envy of its fellow
former Yugoslav republics, countries that, unlike Slovenia, had
been stunted and scarred by ethnic conflict.
Tall and distinguished in wire-rimmed glasses, Veselinovic,
53, had run the Slovenian bourse until 2004, and rose to become
Chief Executive Officer of NLB in early 2009, signing up to a
five-year term.
But he resigned within three months, citing political
interference. The state now owns 64 percent of NLB, up from 59
percent after a capital hike this month.
"The political pressure took various forms, but was always
present," said Veselinovic.
"I had to leave because I didn't agree with some of the
crazy ideas of politicians, which would have meant big problems
for the bank even sooner than they actually came about."
Since his departure it has emerged that Slovenia's
state-owned banks, NLB chief among them, are shackled with huge
portfolios of bad loans that Slovenia's now-shrinking economy
can ill afford to cover. These include 1.5 billion euros of
loans at NLB that the country's finance minister said in July
would probably not be repaid.
NLB told Reuters it had about 3 billion euros of poorly
performing loans, but could not say how much would be repaid.
Its plight has triggered speculation that Slovenia may become
the sixth member of the 17-nation currency union to seek a
bailout from its partners.
DENIAL
Accused of handing big loans to the politically connected
with insufficient regard for risk, NLB has swallowed four
capital injections totalling more than 1 billion euros since
Slovenia joined the euro, the latest funded solely by the state
when it provided 381 million euros in fresh capital this month.
Both the current government and opposition are trading blame
for the crisis, accusing the other of political interference;
most analysts say the blame should be shared.
"I never called any banker and told him to give someone a
loan of 1 million or 10 million euros ... But there are people
who have such power," Prime Minister Janez Jansa, of the ruling
Slovenian Democratic Party, told television channel Kanal A last
week, referring to an NLB loan for a project of an
opposition-controlled city council.
The opposition Positive Slovenia party, whose head Zoran
Jankovic is the mayor of the capital Ljubljana, strongly
rejected his claims while the opposition Social Democrats (SD)
of the previous centre-left prime minister Borut Pahor did not
entirely rule out possible wrongdoings.
"The SD party and its representatives did not act as middle
men in businesses with banks ... but we cannot entirely exclude
a possibility that maybe someone who cooperated with us while we
led the government could have benefited by such loan taking,"
party spokesman Andrej Hudoklin said.
In a statement to Reuters, NLB rejected the accusation of
favouritism.
"Political connection cannot be the basis for a loan. Loans
are given based on checking the credit rating of the creditor,
judging the project that is being financed and estimating the
money flow that would ensure that the loan will be repaid," the
company said.
Finance Minister Janez Sustersic says NLB may need another
injection of up to 500 million euros ($613 billion) by the end
of next year.
Domestic media reports say Slovenia's second and
third-largest banks - state-owned Nova KBM and
partially state-owned Abanka Vipa - might together
need 150 million euros this year to cover bad loans.
Not a problem while the good times rolled, but Slovenia's 36
billion euro economy is now facing a renewed contraction of at
least 0.9 percent this year, according to a government forecast,
as demand for its exports in crisis-hit Europe wanes.
The budget gap reached 6.4 percent of economic output in
2011, more than double the EU's target ceiling.
On top of that Moody's on Thursday downgraded all three
banks and put them on a negative outlook, citing ongoing and
severe asset-quality deterioration. NLB's deposit rating was
downgraded to B2 from Ba2 while its standalone credit assessment
was downgraded to caa1 from b2.
The government strenuously denies needing a bailout for its
ailing banks, for now. The markets are not so sure.
Slovenian five-year credit default swaps are up more than
200 percent on a year ago at 440 basis points, and the
government was forced in April to shelve plans to issue a 1.5
billion euro sovereign bond because the yield demanded exceeded
5 percent.
The reluctance of successive Slovenian governments to sell
the country's major assets, including its banks, is now coming
back to haunt them.
The plight of NLB, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa "provides the
greatest proof of the damage done by state ownership and the
links between the economy and politics", said economist Igor
Masten.
Masten served for three years on NLB's supervisory board,
which is mostly state-appointed, but was dismissed in June as
part of a changing of the guard when a new centre-right
coalition came to power with its own ideas on how the bank
should be run.
The three banks, which control more than 50 percent of the
Slovenian banking market, now account for the lion's share of
about 6 billion euros in bad loans, or nearly 12 percent of all
loans at the end of March. Most date back to the boom years of
2006-2008.
Both Masten and Veselinovic declined to name names or
elaborate on the most egregious political meddling.
One case that has surfaced is that of Simona Dimic, who as
an aide to then Prime Minister Borut Pahor in 2009 received a
loan of 350,000 euros from NLB at a relatively low interest
rate.
Slovenian media jumped on the sum and the favourable terms
as evidence of favouritism, and Dimic later resigned citing
media pressure, though she denied getting special treatment or
other wrongdoing.
Citing national interest