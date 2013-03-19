LJUBLJANA, March 19 Slovenia's incoming government will establish the "bad bank" planned by its conservative predecessors, the man expected to be its new finance minister said on Tuesday.

The euro zone member's banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 7 billion euros ($9.07 billion) of bad loans, some 20 percent of GDP, and are at the heart of speculation that the country may be forced to ask for a bailout later this year.

Solving the problem of rising quantities of distressed credit is one of the priorities of the incoming government along with giving a boost to an economy struggling with a renewed recession, Uros Cufer said.

"There will be a bad bank ... in somewhat altered shape," Cufer told the parliamentary board for finances and monetary policy ahead of parliament's vote on the new government which is due on Wednesday.

He did not specify how the law on the bad bank which was passed last year would be altered but said Slovenia has to help the banks as well as prosperous companies which are struggling with high debts.

He also said that experience in other countries showed that it can take a year before a bad bank becomes operational.

The parliament is expected to confirm Prime Minister-designate Alenka Bratusek's centre-left cabinet after a corruption scandal and widespread unrest over the economy downed conservative Janez Jansa majority in January.

Slovenia, which adopted the euro in 2007, in October managed to issue its first bond in 19 months, averting a bailout at least until June. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Patrick Graham)