By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, March 19 Slovenia's incoming government will push ahead with its predecessors' plan to set up a "bad bank", as the euro zone member struggles to avoid a bailout, the man expected to be made the new finance minister said on Tuesday.

Slovenia's banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 7 billion euros of bad loans, equal to about 20 percent of GDP, feeding speculation that the country may have to follow Cyprus and other vulnerable euro zone countries in seeking a bailout.

Analysts and investors were concerned about whether the new government would go ahead with the bad bank plan, because Prime Minister-designate Alenka Bratusek's Positive Slovenia party opposed the bad bank law last year when it was passed by parliament.

Tackling the problem of the growing amount of distressed credit will be one of the new government's main tasks along with boosting an economy struggling with a renewed recession, Uros Cufer said.

"There will be a bad bank ... in a somewhat altered shape," Cufer told the parliamentary board for finance and monetary policy ahead of parliament's vote on the new government due on Wednesday.

He did not specify how the bad bank law could be modified but said Slovenia had to help its banks and prosperous companies struggling with high debts.

After the debacle over Cyprus's bailout deal, which includes a levy on ordinary bank depositors, Slovenia's central bank said on Monday that deposits in its banks were safe, rejecting any comparison between the country's problems and those of Cyprus.

Analysts welcomed the decision to form the bad bank and said investors would closely follow Slovenia's efforts to clean up its banks' balance sheets and improve their performance.

"It is certainly good news that the government is keeping the bad bank (plan) in place. Still, we will have to see what these unspecified changes to the previous plan are," Otilia Simkova, an analyst at Eurasia Group, told Reuters.

"Investors will also follow the measures the government takes in regards of addressing the underlying causes of banks' underperformance; otherwise the bad bank would only serve to kick the can down the road," she added.

The Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday local lenders had posted a joint pre-tax loss of 769 million euros in 2012, mainly due to bad loans. That was well above the 664 million euro estimate the bank gave just last month and above the 539 million euro loss the banks posted in 2011.

The bank gave no reason for the increase but said lenders had posted a joint pre-tax profit of 10 million euros in January 2013.

The central bank itself posted a profit of 131.9 million euros in 2012, up from 17.1 million euros in 2011, mainly due to higher interest rate income, it said in a statement.

It said net interest rate income reached 251 million euros in 2012 versus 112 million a year before. The bank also cut its costs by 0.8 million euros to 26.4 million.

According to Slovenian law, part of the central bank's profit will be transferred to the state budget while the rest will be used to boost the central bank's reserves.

Parliament is expected to confirm Prime Minister-designate Alenka Bratusek's centre-left cabinet, after a corruption scandal and widespread unrest over the economy brought down conservative Janez Jansa's government in January.

Slovenia, which adopted the euro in 2007, issued its first bond in 19 months last October, putting any bailout off until June at the earliest. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)