* Initial bank recapitalisation 900 mln euros - government

* Plans to slim budget deficit with cost cuts and tax hikes

* Plan still lacks details - analyst

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 25 Slovenia's banks will need 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) in fresh capital by the end of July, the government said in a draft plan aimed at heading off the risk of following Cyprus into a bailout.

The figure is, for now, lower than an estimate from the International Monetary Fund, which last month said the country's three largest, state-owned banks would need about 1 billion euros of new funds to shore up their balance sheets this year.

"We do not have the final amount of recapitalisations needed but our estimate is that banks will need recapitalisation of 900 million euros by July 31, 2013," the draft reform plan said.

"However, there is a possibility that further recapitalisations will be needed, depending upon the development of the Slovenian economy and the transfer value of bad loans to the bad bank."

Slovenia bought itself some breathing room last week with an issue and early buyback of debt that has helped push its 10-year borrowing costs more than a full percentage point lower to 5.845 percent.

It is the only one of European Union's newer eastern entrants that did not privatise its financial sector after the fall of communism in 1989, leading to bad management and the repeated need for bailouts at taxpayers' expense.

The three state banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa, still dominate the ex-Yugoslav country's lending sector with a market share of more than 50 percent.

After a pre-crisis real estate boom turned into a bust, the banks are now nursing the lion's share of 7 billion euros of bad loans in the lending sector, or about 20 percent of GDP.

Under the government's reform plan, it aims to move most of the non-performing loans to a "bad bank" starting in June.

The plan, which the government aims to adopt by May 9 and then send to the European Commission, requires the government to offer guarantees of up to 4 billion euros to the bad bank, which will issue bonds in exchange for the non-performing loans.

The IMF and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development club of wealthy countries have urged Ljubljana to sell the banks after the clean up and recapitalisation.

Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek has said she hopes at least one bank can be included in a privatisation programme she is expected to unveil in the coming weeks. Neither the finance ministry nor the prime minister's office was able to give details on the privatisation plan on Thursday.

But the banks' sales still face opposition from politicians in her fragile, four-party ruling coalition opposition and officials have said there are no prospective buyers at present.

AUSTERITY LOOMS

Bratusek's government has frustrated investors who say it has been slow to act to clean up the banks and has communicated its plans poorly. Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Abbas Ameli Renani said the reform plan was more of the same.

"The document does not provide much detail on the government's reform plan: no explicit budget deficit targets and how to reach them; nothing on privatisation beyond what has already been mentioned by the new government; nothing new on the bad bank plan," he wrote in a note to clients.

The government's reform programme included plans to cut the budget deficit from 4 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 by reducing spending and hiking taxes. It said it would speed up privatisation but gave no details.

Even after last week's sale and buyback, it still needs another 2 billion euros by the year end to cover the budget gap and the bank recapitalisation. It started non-deal road shows in financial capitals on Monday.

Some analysts have suggested Ljubljana will opt for a quick issue. Finance Minister Uros Cufer told Reuters last month it had enough liquidity to last until October, although it is not clear if that estimate included the bank recapitalisation costs.

Some economists also say Slovenia would benefit from agreeing to a precautionary financing line with the euro zone's ESM rescue fund to calm markets and reduce its borrowing costs.

But Bratusek has repeatedly said the country can handle its problems without help from outside. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Michael Winfrey/Ruth Pitchford)