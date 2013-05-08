(Updates with quotes, details and background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA May 8 Slovenia should focus on privatisation and trimming its public sector spending, not only tax rises, in its efforts to avoid a bailout, ECB Governing Council member Marko Kranjec said on Wednesday.

Kranjec, also Slovenia's central bank governor, said he was disappointed by the government's draft reform programme, due to be passed on Thursday, because it focused mainly on raising taxes.

"There is too much stress on raising taxes, we need a combination of that with a reduction in spending; the public sector is too big," Kranjec said in an interview on national television.

He also urged bank privatisation. He said Slovenia could still avoid a bailout, but "fast action is needed".

The government is trying to raise enough funds to stay solvent and rescue three state-owned banks that are shackled with the lion's share of the sector's 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in bad loans, equivalent to one fifth of the Slovenian economy.

It needs to recapitalise the three banks to the tune of 900 million euros by the end of July.

The European Union is watching closely for signs of soft-pedalling on reforms after Slovenia, the most developed of the ex-Yugoslav economies, bought itself breathing space last week by issuing two bonds totalling $3.5 billion.

The small Alpine country, which adopted the euro in 2007, is the only ex-communist state that refused to privatise most of its banks and companies, with the result that the government directly controls about half of the economy.

The centre-left cabinet of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek plans to raise value added tax to 22 from 20 percent, introduce a new tax on wages and hike real estate taxes.

It also plans to transfer most of the state banks' bad loans to a new "bad bank" so as to ease the credit crunch and enable bank privatisation.

It hopes to sell the second largest bank, Nova KBM , later this year, as well as the main telecoms operator, Telekom Slovenia.

Kranjec, whose mandate expires in July, said state banks' financial problems were a result of "incompetent" bank management, the economic crisis and deteriorating public finances.

"The solution is to sell state-owned banks and companies," he said, adding that Slovenia's privately-owned banks had no significant problems. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)