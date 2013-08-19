LJUBLJANA Aug 19 The Bank of Slovenia has
commissioned an asset quality review and stress tests for 10
local banks burdened by bad loans and aims to get the results by
the end of the year, it said on Monday.
The banks, struggling under 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion)
of non-performing loans, are at the heart of speculation that
the euro zone country could be forced into a bailout within a
year.
The tests will be done for the three top banks,
state-controlled Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM
and Abanka Vipa, as well as for the local
units of Italy's Unicredit Bank, Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria Banka
and Raiffeisen Bank and several smaller local lenders.
($1 = 0.7500 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Toby Chopra)