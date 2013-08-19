* Results due by year-end, later than previously expected
* Analysts say time running out to overhaul banks
* Bad loans at 7.5 bln euros
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Aug 19 External stress tests on
Slovenia's banks will be expanded to include 10 lenders and the
results should be released by the end of the year, the central
bank said, indicating a further delay in the overhaul of the
troubled banking sector.
The European Commission has requested stress tests on
Slovenia's banks, which need to clean up bad loans that are
threatening to force Slovenia to follow some other euro zone
members and seek an international bailout.
Finance Ministry officials had previously indicated that
only the three biggest of 18 banks operating in the country
would face stress tests and that the results would be available
this summer.
Local banks are struggling under 7.5 billion euros ($10
billion) of non-performing loans which equals about 21.5 percent
of GDP.
On Monday the central bank said tests would be done on the
three top banks, state-controlled Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova
KBM and Abanka Vipa, as well as for
the local units of Italy's Unicredit Bank, Austria's
Hypo Alpe Adria Banka and Raiffeisen Bank and several smaller
local lenders.
"The exercise aims to assess the potential capital needs ...
for a three-year projection period (2013-2015)," the central
bank said in a statement.
It said the Oliver Wyman company would do the stress tests
while Deloitte and Ernest&Young would perform the asset-quality
review. So far Slovenian authorities have confirmed that the
process was already under way in the largest bank NLB.
In July, the government said the first transfers of bad
loans to a 'bad bank' formed earlier this year could be expected
by the end of September. They were initially planned in June but
the European Commission said it would only approve the transfers
after external stress tests of the banks were completed.
"First transfers of bad loans will probably not be completed
by the end of the third quarter but more likely by the end of
the year," said Saso Stanovnik, chief economist of investment
firm Alta Invest.
"Slovenia still has some room to sort out the problems of
its banks without a bailout but time is running out," he said.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on
exports and its failure to enact major market reforms since
gaining independence in 1991.
Over the past decades it refused to sell its main banks,
insurers and energy firms so the government controls about half
of the economy, and analysts say corruption and cronyism are
problems.
($1 = 0.7500 euros)
