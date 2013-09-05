LJUBLJANA, Sept 5 Slovenian banks have
sufficient capital to continue operating for the moment but
their burden of bad loans needs to be dealt with, either with or
without foreign help, central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec said
in an interview aired on Thursday.
A meeting of financial leaders in the small euro zone member
earlier this week saw many increasingly convinced international
aid might be needed within months to deal with some 7.5 billion
euros ($9.90 billion) of bad loans weighing on its banks.
Jazbec himself said last week Slovenia was capable of
solving its financial problems itself, though the country faces
a daily dilemma of whether it would be less costly to seek
outside aid.
"All Slovenian banks have adequate capital, ... all have
enough capital for normal activity," Jazbec, who also sits on
the European Central Bank's governing council, told state-owned
Radio Maribor in the interview aired on Thursday.
"Whether we will be able to solve this (bad loan problem) by
ourselves or with the help of the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and other insitutions is unimportant for
me," he said.
Last month the central bank ordered external stress tests
for 10 banks which represent more than 70 percent of the
country's banking sector.
From October, when the stress test results for the largest
bank state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) should be
completed, the transfer of bad loans to the 'bad bank' will
start so as to clean up the banks, ease the credit crunch and
enable bank privatisation.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on
exports. It is struggling with a new recession since last year
amid lower export demand and a fall of domestic spending caused
by budget cuts.
"What is important is to ensure that the Slovenian economy
and the banking system will enable us to have jobs, pensions and
an operating public sector," Jazbec said.
Slovenia has shied away from privatising the largest banks
and a number of other companies leaving the government in
control of about half of the economy and a culture of cronyism
and corruption.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
