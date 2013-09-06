BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LJUBLJANA, Sept 6 Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, will liquidate two small banks, Factor Banka and Probanka, to ensure the financial stability of the banking system, the country's central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.
Jazbec, also on the European Central Bank's governing board, said depositors and companies that have savings in the two banks will not lose their savings as the state has guarantees for all savings in the two banks. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.