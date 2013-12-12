* Slovenia risks joining euro zone bailout club
* Ex-communist economic star, fallen from grace
* Big state-owned banks choked by bad loans
By Matt Robinson and Laura Noonan
LJUBLJANA, Dec 12 Slovenia, once the economic
star of Europe's ex-communist east, is set to reveal on Thursday
how much money its banks need to stay afloat and whether it can
get by without help from its euro zone peers.
One of the currency bloc's smallest economies, Slovenia
plans to publish an external assessment of just how much lending
has gone sour since the onset of global crisis in 2008 revealed
how shallow its economic makeover had been.
The government insists it can plug the hole in the bank
balance sheets alone, without following Greece, Ireland,
Portugal, Spain and Cyprus in seeking a bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Analysts, however, fear a quick fix may only delay the
inevitable - Slovenia is expected to remain in recession until
2015, while the banks, many of them state-owned, write down bad
debts and sell their stakes in companies from newspapers to
supermarkets.
"A lot of Slovenian companies have staff who are not working
and getting paid - most of those are going to get fired after
privatisation," said Saso Stanovnik, an economist at Slovenian
brokerage Alta, referring to the likely sell-off of bank
holdings.
"In the long term that will be beneficial as the workers are
unproductive. In the short term it's going to generate a lot of
unemployment and a lot of unhappiness."
Forecasts suggest the stress tests may reveal a hole of
4 billion to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion to $6.9 billion), a
sum the government believes it can raise through its own cash
reserves of 3.6 billion euros, by burning junior bondholders for
some 500 million euros and, if necessary, tapping financial
markets.
DRAMATIC TURNAROUND
Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek is expected to convene her
cabinet at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Thursday. It has already
received parliamentary approval to recapitalise the banks, of
which the biggest three are wholly or partially state-owned, by
up to 4.7 billion euros.
A significantly higher price would set alarm bells ringing
in Brussels, with euro zone paymaster Germany particularly
reluctant to call on its taxpayers again.
Squeezed between Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia,
Slovenia slipped away from Yugoslavia in 1991 while the rest of
the federation imploded in war.
The country of just two million people seemed the model
convert from Communism when it joined the euro zone in 2007 and
promptly became the bloc's fastest growing economy, exporting
cars, kitchen appliances and pharmaceuticals.
But the global crisis dried up demand, drove up bad loans
and exposed how far Slovenia had ducked the shock therapy much
of eastern Europe went through with the end of the Cold War.
The state remains in control of around half the economy,
through a complex web of ownership that often goes back to the
biggest banks. Politically-motivated lending was rife.
"We supported companies at too high a price," a senior
Slovenian banker, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Disentangling the banks could send shockwaves through the
economy, which has already shrunk 11 percent since 2008.
CRONY CAPITALISM
With unemployment at over 12 percent and rising, Slovenia is
desperate to avoid the radical cuts in jobs and benefits imposed
in Greece in return for more than 200 billion euros in aid.
The euro zone, too, fears more complaints that cost-cutting
is ruining the job prospects of Europe's youth.
"I don't see any opportunity for progress here," said
25-year-old Jure Martinec, a graphic design student in the
capital, Ljubljana, where Christmas lights and mulled wine mask
the gloom. "People are just trying to get by," he said, and
lamented Slovenia's cosy system of crony capitalism.
"We're so small that everyone knows each other, everything
works through connections, and I don't see anyone trying to
change it."
Banks in Slovenia are saddled with an estimated 7.9 billion
euros in bad loans, equivalent to a fifth of national output.
The lion's share is held by the big three state banks, who
together admitted to losses of close to 390 million euros in the
first nine months of 2013 and have some of the poorest capital
ratios in Europe.
The government plans to ring-fence up to 4 billion in a 'bad
bank', leaving healthy banks that would be easier to sell.
Slovenia has raised the retirement age and cut public sector
wages. It also plans a fire sale of national assets, starting
with 15 state-controlled firms including Telekom Slovenia, No. 2
lender Nova KBM, flag carrier Adria Airways and
Ljubljana international airport.
There is already dissent within the coalition government
over the sale of assets that were for years considered
sacrosanct. Rifts may deepen if the immediate threat of a
bailout is averted.
Alta's Stanovnik said foreign buyers may also be put off by
some local laws, including one that forces employers to pay all
staff an allowance for lunch and transport to work every day.