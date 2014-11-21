LJUBLJANA Nov 21 Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks last year, plans to merge two state-owned banks over the coming year before selling them, the state secretary at the finance ministry told Reuters on Friday.

The merger of Abanka Vipa and Banka Celje will create the third largest bank in the country, which will be sold in 2017 or 2018, Metod Dragonja said on the sidelines of a Slovenian-Chinese business conference.

"The merger is a demanding process and could take about a year ... It could be completed by the end of next year," he added. The merger still needs to be approved by the European Commission.

Stress tests revealed last year that the two banks would have a joint capital shortfall of 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at the end of 2015 in case of an adverse scenario but the government has since already injected 591 million euros of its own money into Abanka.

Slovenia hopes the merged bank will attract more investor interest than Banka Celje on its own, which the country has been trying to sell for the past few years.

Last year the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into its banks, among them Abanka, to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans and thus enable the country to avoid an international bailout.

Despite that, the two largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Nova KBM (NKBM), both rescued by the state last year, narrowly failed the ECB health tests in October but said they would cover the capital shortfalls from their 2014 profits.

Abanka and Banka Celje were not included in this year's ECB tests, which only comprised the largest banks.

Slovenia hopes to sell NKBM over the coming months while the government had said it would sell NLB by 2017.

The country has been reluctant to sell its major banks and companies over the past decades so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Thomas)