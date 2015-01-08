LJUBLJANA Jan 8 Slovenian banking sector, which
was bailed out by the state in December 2013, posted a joint net
loss of 11.1 million euros in the first eleven months of 2014
but managed to reduce the amount of bad loans in October, the
Bank of Slovenia said on Thursday.
The central bank revealed in its monthly publication that
the banks cut the amount of bad loans to 5.1 billion euros in
October, which represents 13.2 percent of all loans, down from
6.2 billion euros in September.
The loss compares to a joint net profit of 108.2 million
euros that local banks made in the first three quarters of 2014
and a loss of 1.1 billion euros that the banks had in the first
11 months of 2013.
In December 2013 the government had to pour more than 3
billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state owned, in
order to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of
bad loans and enable the country to avoid a bailout.
On Tuesday the central bank said banks might have to make
additional provisions for bad loans amid high indebtedness of
local companies and urged the banks to take a more active role
in resolving bad loans.
It also warned that lower interest rate margins could
significantly hurt banks' income.
Over the past decades Slovenia has refused to sell its major
banks so the government controls more than half of the local
banking sector. It hopes to privatise the country's second
largest bank, Nova KBM, in the first quarter of this year.
