LJUBLJANA Jan 9 The amount of credit being granted by Slovenia's banks is still falling a year after they were bailed out by the state, data showed on Friday, with significant numbers of customers defaulting on existing loans.

In the 11 months to November, loans fell 19.6 percent compared with the same period of 2013, the government's macroeconomic institute said.

Total loans to companies, households and the state amounted to 23.7 billion euros ($28 billion) - extending a steady decline in credit activity over the past four years. At the end of 2010, three years after Slovenia joined the euro zone, loans totalled 33.5 billion euros.

Data for 2014 was skewed by the events of December 2013, when a large stock of bad loans was transferred to a 'bad bank' set up by the government as part of a 3.3-billion-euro bailout of the country's mostly state-owned banking sector.

The institute said the latest data showed loans to companies and households were still falling, though at a significantly slower rate than last year, while levels of loans to the state were up.

The 2013 rescue was prompted by the high level of bad loans in the banking system.

According to the Bank of Slovenia, bad loans stood at 5.1 billion euros, or 13.2 percent of all loans, in October, well down from September's 15.7 percent.

That decrease is one of several signals that lending activity might pick up during 2015.

Export-dependent Slovenia's sales abroad rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in November, the statistics office said on Friday, and last month the institute raised its economic growth forecast for 2015 to 2 percent from to 1.6 percent.

Slovenia's economy grew about 2.5 percent in 2014 following two years of recession.

